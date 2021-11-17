



A group of 20 Italian secondary school students visited Torrevieja this week, accompanied by their Italian teachers and teachers representing the Mare Nostrum Institute in Torrevieja.

The students, who are participating in the ERASMUS program, were welcomed by the councillor for Tourism, Rosario Martínez, and Education, Ricardo Recuero. After the reception at the IES Mare Nostrum, a team from the Tourist Office organised a guided tour of the town centre.

The students come from an industrial town near Milan and are on visits related to caring for the environment and sustainability. The main objective is a cultural exchange, as well as the learning and practice of the Spanish language. During the visit, they toured the pedestrian streets of the city, the Plaza de la Constitución, the Plaza Miguel Hernández, the Paseo Marítimo de Juan Aparicio, they visited the Torrevieja Casino Cultural Society, as well as the Torrevieja salt flats on the tourist train.

After visiting Torrevieja, they will go to the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia and the Mar Menor.