



England finished as runner-up after defeating Portugal (2-0)

The Netherlands team are the champions of the Pinatar Arena U18 tournament after they beat Belgium on Sunday afternoon by 2-1.

The Dutch had a strong start and thanks to Houben’s goal they took an advantage into halftime.

Belgium had an opportunity to draw level when awarded a second half penalty by a great stop by Van Sas kept the Dutch in front.

Midway through the period a second spot kick was awarded, this time to the Netherlands. It was duly converted by El Moussaoui.

Belgian Bassette gave his side some hope with five minutes remaining when he pulled one back but it was too little too late with the Netherlands holding on for the victory that gave them the the tournament regardless of what happened in the last match of the championship.

With the title already awarded, England and Portugal faced each other in Sunday evening’s final match of the tournament.

The incentive was the runner-up position which was enough for both teams to show off their football skills in a highly entertaining game.

But it was England, with a goal in each half, that ran out worthy winners finish the championship in second position. Portugal and Belgium took third and fourth respectively.