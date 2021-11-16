



Police request intervention of TEDAX – Alicante’s CBRN and explosives deactivation unit – after discovery of explosive device

By Andrew Atkinson

The National Police were notified by a hiker following the discovery of an explosive device in the Sierra de Alcoy.

Police requested the intervention of the TEDAX – Alicante’s CBRN and explosives deactivation unit – experts in the deactivation of explosives, who verified it was a mortar grenade with an explosive charge.

A police patrol from Alcoy Police Station went to the scene to cordon-off the area.

The TEDAX, once the device had been examined and secured, removed the grenade to be transferred to a safe place where it could be manipulated and destroyed.

A spokesperson from the TEDAX in a statement said it was a 120 mm mortar grenade, with TNT charge and without fuse.

After verification the explosive charge was considered stable and allowed for transportation to the Agost firing range for detonation.

A search was undertaken in the surrounding area where the mortar was found in case others were in situ on the mountain, without result.

A spokesperson from the National Police said: “In case of finding an explosive device it is recommended to remain calm, not manipulate the found object and keep a prudent safety distance.

“Immediately notify the State Security Forces and Bodies, informing of the exact location and description of the object to facilitate the use of the necessary resources.”

Caption: Police requested intervention of TEDAX – Alicante’s CBRN and explosives deactivation unit.