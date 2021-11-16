



Andrew Atkinson talks to freelance drummer Joel Mulley-Goodbarne in Part 2 of a two-part exclusive interview during a break from performing with The 710 on £788m cruiseliner Iona that docked in Alicante.

AFTER completing his A-Levels, Joel began studying at the University of Westminster, under the guidance of Adrian York, receiving instrument tuition from Pete Huntington and Daniel Strittmatter. Alongside his studies, Joel performed with the Jazz ensemble and choir, received private tuition from Ralph Salmins and Matt Whittington and took up opportunities to perform in shows outside of university; including productions of Our House, Hot Mikado, Oliver!, Spamalot, Annie and Sister Act, among others.

Since graduating, Joel’s credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Chess, Rent, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jekyll & Hyde, I Wish, The Phase and The Wind in the Willows.

He has performed with the University of Reading Festival Sinfonia, and aboard Holland America Line and Viking cruise ships in the onboard show bands and in 2020 he became the percussion arranger for Dyland Wynford’s The Throwaways.

“When I started out I was just the typical kid drummer that wanted to be a pop star. That’s no longer the dream, but I would also say that I haven’t achieved much.

“That being said, I never would’ve thought that I’d travel the world performing or that I would’ve performed with some of the names that I have.

“Performing at Latitude Festival was excellent. We headlined the Theatre Stage at the festival with The Wind in the Willows and people were queuing up to get in throughout the whole show.

“It was great to perform in an atmosphere where we felt appreciated as creatives after a time of being left behind by society,” said Joel.

During his short stay in Alicante he managed to take a few photos of the city: “I’ve got an old Canon AE-1 Program film camera that I love to travel with so I spent a few hours wandering the streets of Alicante and taking photos.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to mainland Spain, apart from a school choir tour in 2013, but I’ve had plenty of family holidays in the Balearics.”

After docking in Alicante the Iona sailed to Barcelona and Joel added: “I’ve visited Barcelona once before in 2013 on a school choir tour so it was great to return to the city and be able to explore it myself.

“I plan to return to the Sagrada Familia and hopefully make it up to Park Guell as well, but we’ll see if I have enough time to squeeze it all in.

“Heading into the Christmas and New Year my schedule is the cruise ship at the moment. I’m scheduled to perform until 3rd January, but may extend into March, depending on my work situation back in London.”

Asked who are the biggest influences in his career, Joel said: “My family, I never would’ve had the slightest chance of working as a musician if it hadn’t have been for the support of my family.

“I owe a lot to them and my music teachers who always encouraged me to push myself.”

Ambitions for the future?: “My ultimate goal is to have my own chair on a West End show.

“The bulk of my work comes from musicals, but it’s nice to do a cruise contract every now and then for a paid holiday,” said Joel.