



Thursday November 11th 2021 saw the revival of the Hondón Valley Branch Remembrance Day service after a 2 year absence. We are lucky here in the Hondón Valley in that we have permission from the Bishop to use the beautiful Catholic church in centre of Hondón de los Frailes for our Service.

The weather was lovely and 10.30am saw a large congregation gather for the service as a Scottish piper, Donald Mark, played outside the church.

The service was conducted by the Rev. Father Jim Booker (USAF retd) who gave a stirring address on the need to protect and look after our veterans.

Readings included “The short but terrible rush” taken from the war diary of Private William Roberts, 18th Durham Light Infantry and read by the Branch Chairman, Neil Pavitt.

“In Flanders Fields” by Lt. Col. John McCrae was read by retired veteran of the Belgium Army, Marc Meuris.

The Lesson, taken from St John, was read by Sr Victor Ramirez Segura, the Foreigners Liaison Officer from Hondón de los Frailes Ayuntamiento.

At the Silence, the church bells rang out the time at 1100 am which proved a very moving moment in the service.

At the end of the service, the Piper, Padre and Standard led the short parade along the main street to the peaceful gardens outside the Ayuntamiento. There followed the laying of wreaths by the Chairman and President of the Branch along with guests, Sara Munsterhjelm from the British Consulate in Alicante, the Mayor of Hondón de las Nieves etc. Members of the congregation were then invited to place poppy crosses in the sand-box provided.

50 members and friends later attended a splendid lunch provided by Restaurante Veintiocho.

Once more a very emotional and poignant day.

Chris Wyatt, Secretary, Hondón Valley Branch of the Royal British Legion