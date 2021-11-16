Garden Felix





Common Heather (Calluna vulgaris) is a favourite of gardeners for its spectacularly attractive, long blooming ground covering shrub and foliage.

There are many cultivars that offer changing, brilliant, and colourful foliage at different times of year, along with the age of the shrub.

Flowers will appear in mid-summer going right through to mid-autumn.

Heather requires acidic, sandy, or loamy soil that is well drained and are ideal to provide your other plants with protection from damaging winds.

Heather does not require pruning, as this may disturb their natural look. Once established, it is quite picky about water requirements, as the shrub is not drought tolerant.

Soil should remain consistently moist and its recomended that they have a weekly drenching. However, too much water can cause roots to rot!