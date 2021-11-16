



By Andrew Atkinson

Cartagena Council has stepped up action to remove algae and biomass from the Playa Paraiso and Playa de Los Alemanes in La Manga.

“We have once again had to resort to using machines to remove algae and biomass from our beaches,” said Councillor Maria Casajùs.

“Given the speed of which it is produced it is impossible to to maintain the cleaning of the coastline with using exclusive manual means,” said Councillor Casajùs.

A plant raking machine will be working to remove the algae and biomass during November.

The clearance will be aided by seventeen employees contracted by the Employment and Training Services in maintaining beaches, parks and gardens.

The raking machine was endorsed by the Scientific Committee of the Mar Menor, specifically tracked to avoid wheels causing damage the coastline and seabed, assisted via an articulated arm to remove algae and biomass.

“Despite dedicating a lot of economic resources and thousands of hours it is still unsufficient, due to the continuous arrival of algae, which proliferates at an ever increasing rate,” added Councillor Casajùs.

Caption: Cartagena Council removing algae and biomass from Playa Paraiso and Playa de Los Alemanes, La Manga.