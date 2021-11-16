



This week nine members of Carp-R-Us made the long journey to Embalse de Argos for the penultimate round of the Autumn Series. The temperature was a cool 6°c, autumn has definitely arrived, but seeing lots of fish topping gave people confidence.

The match was won by Alan Smith with an impressive 19.14kg from peg 5 caught using method feeder and pellets. Second, with his best results at Argos, was Jeremy Fardoe who had 8.48kg from peg 8 using method feeder and corn. Third was Steve Fell on the adjacent peg who managed 7.54kg using method feeder and corn or pellet.

Fourth Roy Buttress with 5.58 from peg 1 on the dark side again using method feeder and corn. A few of the anglers stayed the night before at Hotel Argos and, as usual they were well looked after with a lovely evening meal and good breakfast.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.