Bar Next Door top the 2021-22 Torrevieja Winter Pool League Division One on 10 points following week five fixtures, having been undefeated.

Santana sit in second spot on eight points having racked-up four wins, with Quiet Man and Fire Station Black Watch in third and fourth places, respectively, on six points.

Results week 5 Division 1: Bar Next Door 6 Quiet Man 3,

Santana A 7 FireStation BW 2,

Unity Bar 4 Office Aces 5,

Britannia A 4 Terreza 5.

Division 2: Mi Sol 7 Santana B 2, Maries Rendezvous 3 The Courtyard A 6, Bar 6 6 Britannia B 3. Fire Station GW 8 Racin Toast II 1, Office Bulls 4 Murphs 5.

Division 3: Dejavu 4 The George 5, Thirsty Boot 7 Irish Abbey 2,

The Courtyard B 3 Micky’s Bar 6, Reflections 5 Oasis 4. Laguna (bye).