



Despite a cool, overcast start to the day, Wednesday 10th November suddenly brightened up, just in time for the start of the Torrevieja U3A Craft Fair at Los Angeles bar. A total of 40 stall owners were present displaying a wide variety of goods. The Fair was well attended by members of the U3A and the public with a constant flow of people passing through or meeting up around the grounds ro enjoy a coffee and natter in the sunshine with friends.

The event was held to raise funds for the Stroke Association and over €300 was collected from the table hire charge, plus the profits from the U3A’s own table sales and donations from various sources.

The next U3A event that will be taking place at the Los Angeles bar will be their monthly meeting which will be held on Friday 26th November. There will be a talk, accompanied by photos, from one of our members about his walk along the Camino del Santiago and there will also be a demonstration of Morris Dancing by the Costa Blanca Morris Dancers who are affiliated to the U3A.

They are hoping to attract new members to their group, so if anyone is interested, you will be welcome to attend the meeting which will start at 11.00. Alternatively you can contact Jean Tonge via email on j.dtonge@yahoo.co.uk.

Other events that Torrevieja U3A has for its members in the immediate future are a Cheese Factory trip and lunch, a visit to see the Murcia Christmas Lights, a Beetle Drive with a Quiz early in the New Year. Many more events are being put together for the New Year, details of which, along with all the other activities that the Association has to offer its members, can be found on our website torreviejau3a.org

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer