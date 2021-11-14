



Remembrance commemorations have been held around the Vega Baja and Costa Calida to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict.

There were services on both Thursday and Sunday in over a dozen locations on the Costa Blanca, Costa Calida and Almeria.

The Generalitat wants to raise N322 by two metres in Guardamar to avoid flooding and despite the fact that their management contract of the Torrevieja Hospital has been ended, the Ministry of Health is continuing to use the services of the company that it has just “fired”, Ribera Salud, in order that it can continue to provide healthcare across a large part of its outsourced services.