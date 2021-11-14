



Remembrance commemorations have been held around the Vega Baja and Costa Calida to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict.

A two-minute silence took place across the region at 11am on Armistice Day, marking 102 years since the first silence was observed on 11 November 1919, and then again the same homage was paid at similar events three days later, on Remembrance Sunday, when many more Royal British Legion branches chose to hold their services.

The Mayor of Torrevieja was at Thursday’s commemoration, held for the very first time in the Iglesia de la Inmaculada Concepción, in the city centre.

Together with Branch President Jill Burden, Eduardo Dolón laid a wreath as he honoured the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for their country. The ceremony was held in the Plaza de la Constitución, which had been splendidly adorned for the occasion by the Torrevieja authorities.

This followed a service held earlier in the church itself, led by Fr Richard Seabrook and attended by the mayor, councillors and other representatives of the town council, along with members of the Torrevieja Branch of the Royal British Legion, invited guests and the Chairman of Spain, District North, Don Cubbon.

Hondon Valley and Alicante also held their services on Thursday.

In the UK, the Duchess of Cornwall was at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, which has been held at the site since November 1928.

Camilla laid a cross as she honoured the servicemen and women while in Staffordshire, a service of remembrance took place at the National Memorial Arboretum on top of the Armed Forces Memorial, featuring readings, musical performances and wreath-laying.

On Sunday, Gran Alacant and La Marina Branch of the RBL held three Remembrance services, in San Fulgencio, La Marina and Gran Alacant, while the Orihuela Costa and District Branch were joined by Murcia as they packed out Capilla de las Mil Palmeras once again, with over 400 veterans sitting outside.

The service was attended by the Mayor, José María Pérez Sánchez, and councillors of Pilar de la Horadada, another town that provides exceptional support to the RBL.

British Vice Consul Elizabeth Bell was also in Mil Palmeras where she read a lesson in Spanish before laying a wreath on behalf of HMA in the Garden of Remembrance.

As had been the case in Torrevieja on Armistice Day, the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums led the local parade while the Royal British Legion Concert Band in Spain provided the music. New branch chaplain, Fr Andrew Rea, was assisted by Steven Treseder as he delivered the service for the first time.

Local schoolchildren Angelina and Leticia carried the peace candle, reciting a prayer for peace in both English and Spanish.

The last post and reveille were played by former Royal Green Jackets and Rifles bugler, Mark Benton after which ex Scots Guards Pipe Major, Brian Day, played the lament, Hector the Hero.