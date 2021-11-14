



Everything to be decided in the International U18 tournament which is currently being held Pinatar Arena after Saturday’s matches in which the Netherlands and England beat Portugal (1-1) and Belgium (0-0), both matches being taken to penalties

The Portugal and the Netherlands teams tied at the end of 90 minutes, but the Dutch were more successful from the penalty spot.

The Netherlands were much more cohesive in the early stages, going ahead thanks to El Moussaoui’s goal in the first half. But just before the end of the game, Hugo Félix, brother of Athletico’s Joao Félix, levelled the match with a masterful direct free kick which took the game to penalty kicks.

Goalkeeper De Graaff made two saves from the spot, sealing a second victory of the tournament for his side, the Netherlands

In the second game of the day, Belgium and England faced each other with the match following the same script as the first. After the teams played out a goal less ninety minutes the game went to spot kicks with England goalkeeper Charlie Setford who plays for Ajax reserves, Jong Ajax, keeping out the final Portugal penalty.

With Saturday’s results, the Netherlands will win the tournament if they can beat Belgium at 1pm on Monday afternoon.

In the final game of the four team competition England will meet Portugal at Pinatar Arena, later in the afternoon at 6.30 pm.