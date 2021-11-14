



CD THADER – 1 ALICANTE UNIVERSITY – 2

Bereft of key players Quino, Rafa (both suspended) and Pascual (unknown), Thader never got out of 1st gear, in a match that they should really have put up a better display. Before Sunday morning, Alicante University (AU) had amassed a points tally of 2, failing to have notched up a win all season.

Whereas in the other camp, Thader had deservedly gone on a 7 match unbeaten record. So, what went wrong? The simple answer is that virtually all the team underperformed, although some more than others!

As Moi Gomez stadium is currently undergoing its annual reseeding programme, neighbouring Formentera is the temporary base until the new year. It was on this impressive artificial surface, that this Preferente league match took place. The first half was scrappy, and when the first shot on target arrived on 9 mins, Berni’s weak shot was easily gathered by the AU keeper.

Warning signs were in evidence soon after, when a well worked move by the visitors resulted in their effort being disallowed for offside. But, when Sevas beat Thader’s offside trap on 31 mins, his shot, which went in off the far post, was allowed to stand.

Calderon had a decent close-range effort bravely saved on 34 mins, but the hosts had offered very little else. In a half littered with many fouls (mainly by AU), it was surprising that the ref didn’t administer the first caution to AU until close before the interval.

When Calderon was sandwiched between 2 defenders on 62 mins, there was a sigh of relief as the ref pointed to the spot.

Not only did Dani Lucas see his penalty saved, but from the rebound, he somehow contrived to blast his shot over the bar. To make matters worse, that was the 2nd missed penalty by 2 different players in 2 consecutive home matches. On 73 mins, Lloyd’s firm header was cleared off the line, then the uncharacteristic hugely disappointing Ruben, shot wide from point blank range.

Miguel was the next man in blue and white to try his luck, but alas his 20 yard scorcher was agonisingly just wide of the target. On 80 mins, AU incurred a 2nd disallowed goal for offside, then straight up the other end, Calderon scored with a well-executed swerving shot from the edge of the box. With parity restored, it was a shock when only 4 mins later, AU once again took the lead.

A well floated cross to the far post found an unmarked Galvan, who made light work of slamming the ball into the back of the net. Thader sub Josan missed a sitter on the stroke of normal time, when with the goal at his mercy, he headed wide. In stoppage time, Fran saw his header well saved, and with it went any hope Thader had of salvaging a point.

Although the ref booked a further 4 AU players, their cynical tactics had achieved its objective.

Next weekend, Thader are away at Novelda UD. Check out Thader facebook page for further details.