



CD MURADA defeated CD Almoradi 1-0 with a goal by Lewis in the 10a Jordana Regional Preferente V on Saturday.

In the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 Pinoso CF A defeated CF Sporting Albatera 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.

CF Sporting San Fulgencio gained a 2-1 away win at CD Benijofar.

CF Popular Orihuela Deportiva lost 2-1 at home against Sporting Dolores CF A to remain in the lower echelons of the table, with the victors going tenth.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 Callosa Deportiva CF suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Sporting Saladar, who moved up to fifth place in the table.

Guardamar Soccer CD hit three in a 3-2 home win against Formentera CF. UA Crevilente FB A defeated Monovar Atletico A 1-0.

Athletic Club Torrellano B hit 18 goals without reply in landslide win against lowly The Burnham Warriors.

Caption: CD Murada line-up at CD Almoradi in 10a Jordana Regional Preferente V.