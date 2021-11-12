



SC Torrevieja CF went through into the next round of the La Nostra Cup following a 2-0 win against near neighbours CD Montesinos.

500 spectators attended the Cup tie, with Torre getting the win after a reverse 2-0 scoreline between the derby rivals in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 last weekend.

Torrevieja dominated periods in the first half, with noted performances from Cases and Fredrick, with visitors Montesinos also attacking the home goal.

Monte pressed in the second 45, without breaking the deadlock. The game entered a phase of continuous friction that seemed to overflow with Torre’s Josué sent off.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, SC Torrevieja CF went through to the next round in an end-to-end Cup-tie.