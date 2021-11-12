



By Andrew Atkinson, Chief Sports Editor

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is hoping Scott McTominay will be available for their World Cup qualifier against Denmark on Monday after leaving the team training camp in Pinatar, ahead of the match against Moldova.

“It’s not Covid-related, it’s more like a tonsillitis-type thing,” said Clark, of the Manchester United midfielder, with a view of re-join the squad.

McTominay, who missed Scotland’s game on November 12 in Moldova, is set to be available for the home match against Denmark on November 15.

“Unfortunately, Scott picked up a bit of a throat virus. We sent Scott home to rest and recuperate. Hopefully he can join us again ahead of the game against Denmark,” added Clarke.

Ahead of Scotland’s Group F World Cup qualifier against Moldova it emerged Ryan Fraser was training with Newcastle United teammates under new boss Eddie Howe, having pulled out of the Scotland squad, citing a calf injury.

Fraser withdrew from the squad that travelled to the Pinatar training camp in preparation for their two World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

Clarke could not disguise his frustration at the Fraser situation.

“The best way to answer that one is to say I have a squad of players who want to be here,” said Clarke.

“They’re all here so let’s talk about those boys. The situation with Ryan will resolve itself in time.

“Listen, it is what it is. This is not the time to talk about somebody who is not in the squad. We have built a really strong squad,” said Clarke.

“I have a level of commitment I have from the boys in the squad. That’s what we’re building and I’d rather talk about those people.

“That commitment is massive for us. That spirit and togetherness is there,” said Clarke.

Caption: Scott McTominay: Left Pinatar training camp with Tonsillitis.