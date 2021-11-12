



Portugal and the Netherlands beat Belgium and England 2-1 and 3-2 on Wednesday in two entertaining matches at the Pinatar Arena taking the victors to the top of the table after the first day of the tournament

The opening day started with an exciting game that saw Portugal two-up in the first ten minutes with goals from Youssef Chermiti and Nuno Félix. Belgium closed the gap in the second half, but their efforts were insufficient to level the score.

In the second game of the afternoon, the Netherlands came back to claim a narrow 3-2 victory against a combative and talented England.

Sonny Perkings and Sam Mather got the goals for England while Jamal Gonzaga, Ernest Poku and Iggy Houben scored for the Dutch to give their team an important victory.

More than 500 people enjoyed both matches, which could also be followed on the Pinatar Arena YouTube channel.

On Saturday Portugal and the Netherlands will compete for the lead in their match that will kick off at 1:00 p.m. and later at 6:30 p.m. Belgium and England will seek to open their winning accounts