South Pacific lead for debutante Paige





Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are only two weeks away from performing the musical extravaganza that is South Pacific. Tickets are selling fast so book now.

Rehearsals for this show started way back in January 2020, but due to COVID everything came to a halt. Tickets for this show purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket.

One of the main storylines is the love affair between US Marine officer Lt Joe Cable and a young Tonkinese native girl Liat, the daughter of Bloody Mary who is desperate for her to marry Lt Cable.

Liat is played by local girl Paige Charleton (pictured) who is making her stage debut in this show.

The show which will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre, Wednesday 24th to Saturday 27th of November with the performances starting at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.