



The Councillor for Historical Heritage, Rafael Almagro, said on Wednesday that work is about to get underway on restoring the roof and vault of the Sacristy of the parish church Santas Justa and Rufina will be restored soon, following its partial collapse during heavy storms in May last year.

Almagro said, ” following consultation with technicians of the territorial service of Heritage of the Ministry of Culture, with municipal technicians, and technicians from the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante, the first planned action of this restoration will be focused on the replacement of the roof of the Sacristy.”