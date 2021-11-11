



The work to eliminate invasive species in the Punta de la Glea microreserve (Aguamarina, next to Cabo Roig) has brought to light a population of woolly lettuce, Launaea lanifera, a plant classified as endangered in the Valencian Community.

Included on the Red List and catalogued as Vulnerable, the plant was found by José Antonio López Espinosa, a biologist specialised in botany. The last time is was recorded in Cabo Roig was 25 years ago in 1996 but it has not been seen since.

According to the councillor Dámaso Aparicio, “113 individual plants have been counted so far, which represents about 40% of the entire Valencian population, since there is only two other locations where the plant is known to grow, in Aspe and in the Sierra de Crevillente”.