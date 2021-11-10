



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, accompanied by the ORTHEM delegate, Carlos Pérez, visited the Sports Palace last week to look over the improvement works currently being undertaken in readying the facility for the Women’s Handball World Championship.

The total investment amounts to 5,588,710 euros.

At the moment, more than 70 workers are carrying out cleaning work, as well as finishing the toilets and the changing rooms in preparation for the opening ceremony.

The competition will get underway on Wednesday, December 1, at 8:00 p.m., with the opening match, in which Spain will face Argentina.