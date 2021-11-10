



The Mojácar Municipal Library is increasing its reading inventory thanks to a subsidy of 5,000 euros received from the Junta de Andalucía.

Open to the public since 1989 with an initial stock of something more than 2,000 books from a foundational set provided by the Junta de Andalucía, the number has been increasing with the purchases made each year by Mojácar Council, some donations from individuals and other grants.

Today it has something more 15,000 books and close to 1,000 members, and despite new technology and the tendency to read on paper increasingly less, continues to offer an unreplaceable service.

It has come a long way since then, always seeking to offer the best service to residents and first and foremost to instil the habit of reading in the youngest.

Culture Councillor Raquel Belmonte is very pleased with this new subsidy, which for the second consecutive year will allow for the acquisition of more books, mainly the latest novelties, although there is always something left over to allow for the purchase of the most in demand and of general interest, above all for young people if the institute requires some title which was not planned at the beginning of the school year.

The Mojácar Municipal Library is the meeting point for school children for their teamwork or for the reading recommended in class. It’s also a meeting point for many visitors looking for free time reading to complement their leisure time.

It’s also a place for cultural activities, having served as the setting for the gathering of writers, poets and people of letters, who have used the facilities for the presentation of their works and discussions with their readers.

It has computers and wi-fi, which help with the necessary queries and which can be shared with advice about its complete bibliography.

Although Covid paralysed its activity, it has resumed with more impetus, to which is added this Andalucía government assistance, which gives an important boost for extending its offers to all readers: children, young people and adults who want to find travel books, novels, essays, cookery books, collections or an unlimited universe which is always hidden within the pages of a book, at the same time as helping commerce in the area, since this money has to be used in local bookshops or stationers.

The Deputy Regional Minister for Culture, Macarena O´Neill, and the Almería Culture Delegate, Eloisa Cabrera, paid a recent visit to the facilities accompanied by Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, and Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte.

To have access to the Municipal Library, which is free, it’s necessary to become a member, allowing you to take home a book for a maximum period of a month. It’s open to the public Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm in the morning and from 5-8pm in the evening.