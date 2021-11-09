



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja City Council has received allegations against the specific modification of General Plan number 109 that supports the re-modelling of the port.

Environmentalists have rejected plans to demolish buildings in the port of Torrevieja – and the demolition of the fish market.

AHSA said fishing properties are part of the historical importance of Torrevieja.

The opposition to the plans come amid the presentation of a private initiative to build a commercial area and with the redevelopment of public facilities, including Avenida and Paseo de la Libertad, the amusement fair or the craft market.

Among allegations presented by Amigos de los Humedales del Sur de Alicante (AHSA) and Miguel Ángel Pavón is the rejection of the demolition of the fish market and the fishing warehouses (2,105 m2).

This is due to their heritage value, the modification of the maximum height of the buildings that would go from a maximum of 3.6 metres to 12; the consolidation of a parking lot for 400 vehicles or the lack of protection of the large ficus characteristic of the Paseo de La Libertad, that they are not listed in the record.

The Fishermen’s Association, which continues to invoice around a reported €5 million per year for the activity of the fleet, has not publicly pronounced on these forecasts without officially knowing which administration is going to assume the relocation of its activity.

As it is a concession from the Generalitat, it is the latter who must ultimately authorise the destruction of the fish market. AHSA said: “Under no circumstances should protectable buildings be demolished that are already part of the history and heritage of Torrevieja, such as the three sheds of the current fish market and the building of the fishermens warehouses.”

AHSA say the modification of the planning should be used to promote their cataloguing and promote their conservation and rehabilitation.

The allegations highlight that the buildings that are intended to be demolished have architectural value as samples of industrial architecture linked to fishing use and the history of the city.

It is highlighted that its architectural composition contributes environmental quality to the port area, both to its land part and to its area of water.

Caption: Fishermens warehouses at Torrevieja Port. Photo: Helen Atkinson.