



Just five months after their last stay, the Scottish national team, coached by Steve Clarke, is back at Pinatar arena prior to their two upcoming qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup.

Second in Group F, which is currently topped by Denmark, Scotland could mathematically qualify for the final qualifiers, to be played in March, if they are able to beat Moldova away on Friday 12 November. If not, they will have a second chance to do so the following Monday, November 15 in Glasgow, against a Danish team that has already qualified for Qatar 2022.

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson are among the squad training at Pinatar in their quest to qualify for a World Cup following their last appearance at France 98.