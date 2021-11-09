



The Hondón Valley Branch of the Royal British Legion held its Centenary Poppy Ball at Bellevall Hotel Rural below Ofra, on the outskirts of Aspe on 29th October. This event had been eagerly awaited and certainly did not disappoint.

Guests arrived in the beautifully decorated courtyard of the recently built hotel and enjoyed reception drinks and canapés before being piped into dinner by Piper Don Mark. Chairman Neil Pavitt then welcomed members and guests and thanked everyone for their generosity and continuing support of the Branch and the Legion in this, the Charity’s Centenary Year.

We then all enjoyed a delicious dinner with live entertainment presented by Sunflower Valley a rock and pop duet. During the evening the local drama group DIVAs (Drama in the Valley Association) performed some poignant readings. This culminated in a short “sing song” of War time songs.

Following a “Bumper” Raffle, Neil auctioned a number of limited edition items for the Poppy Appeal. The final amount raised by the event will be revealed by the Chairman at the Branch meeting later this month.