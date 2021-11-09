



The public park located between Calles Tolerancia, Solidaridad, and Igualdad, in front of the María Moliner school, in Pilar de la Horadada, has been renamed “Amelio Martínez Pérez”.

The park has been renamed by the council in recognition of a lifetime of the work that Amelio Martínez Pérez has dedicated to Pilar de la Horadada and it’s residents.

The unanimous decision was taken at the September Plenary meeting of the Horadada Council.

At the renaming ceremony, Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez explained that “Amelio, throughout his life, has contributed to the improvement in the development of the Pilareña society, with his participation in the Neighborhood Association created in 1978, and later as promoter of the provincial fair de la perdiz de reclamo, which he has been organising for 18 years”.

The mayor said that “Amelio has been involved in just about every community activity that he could where he has always promoted values ​​such as respect, honesty, tolerance and justice”, and that for that reason “the Municipal Corporation considers that he now deserves this recognition for the dedication, time and effort that he has given to all Pilareños and Pilareñas for many years ”.