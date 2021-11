On Sunday, the usual Coexistence Day took place, with the candidates for Queen of Salt and Ladies of Honor meeting with the current Queen of Salt, Raquel Tévar Braña and the Maid of Honor, Cristy Guamán Correa.

They were accompanied by Councillor Concha Sala together with members of the jury that will be responsible for the 2021 elections, details of which will be announced at the Municipal Theatre on November 20.

The jury will meet again next week to make their final decisions.