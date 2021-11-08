



Are you looking for a thoughtful Christmas present for a friend or family member? Then come out to meet local authors and poets at the upcoming Writers’ Exhibition in Campoverde. Copies of their books will be available for purchase. The writers will also do readings of their prose and poetry.

It’s an event suitable of all ages. Cava and nibbles will be available.

This exciting event will be held Saturday November 20 from 11 to 1 pm at the Campoverde Church and Community Hall, located at Av. Del Pino, Pinar de Campoverde. If you are a local published author and would like to be included, please join us.

Canadian author and Costa Blanca resident Darlene Foster will be attending the event and will be able to sign copies of her many books for children, including the recently released Amanda in Malta: The Sleeping Lady. This book is part of the Amanda Travels Adventures series. She is also working on a new book called Amanda in Paris Fire in the Cathedral.

English author Susan Champion will also be there with her lovely paperback book Prayer, Praise and Poetry. Although educated mainly in Kenya, East Africa, she has been living on the Costa Blanca for many years now.

Books by Nancy Blodgett Klein, an American living on the Costa Blanca, will be available at the Writers’ Exhibition. These include her well-reviewed novel, Torn Between Worlds: A Mexican Immigrant’s Journey to Find Herself, along with an anthology of true stories written by members of the Torrevieja Writers’ Circle titled, Life Lessons: Guidance of All Ages. Stories by Darlene Foster, Sue Champion and Maureen Moss are included in the Life Lessons anthology.

Two books by La Mata resident Maureen Moss will also be available. Her travel books are titled There’s a Funnel Web on the Floor and the recently released book, There’s More to Life.

Most of the books listed in this article are also available on Amazon.