Vistalegre Paseo Welcomes a Morning of Handball





The Paseo Vistalegre was completely transformed to host the second stage of the ‘Handbol al Carrer’ circuit, an activity organised by the Valencian Community Handball Federation to celebrate the upcoming Women’s Handball World Championship which is to be played in three Valencian cities.

More than 300 athletes gathered near the port of Torrevieja to enjoy the sport from all over the province of Alicante. Youngsters through to veterans were able to enjoy the four courts, in addition to the gaming area depicting the FBMCV’s commitment to innovation in collaboration with Valengame.

Diana Box, Torrevieja sports councillor, said that “once again our city is full of sport to publicise the Women’s Handball World Cup that we will enjoy in December.” Box thanked “the initiative of the Handball Federation of the Valencian Community” and the collaboration of the local handball club CBM Mare Nostrum to “ensure that the event was well organised and will be remembered by all”.