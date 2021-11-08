



Olympic walker Corchete, of the Torrevieja Athletics Club, has achieved a personal best in the 5km road walk in the Espada Toledana National Athletic Grand Prix held at the weekend in Toledo.

In a day notable for the leading group from the beginning of the race, stopping the clock at 19’50 ” a new personal best time, which was good enough to claim fifth position.

The 37-year-old athlete who trains with his new national coach, Daniel Jacinto Garzón, is now preparing for the 35-kilometer Spanish Championship, which will be held in the town of Lepe, Huelva, at the end of January and in which places are at stake for the World Championship to be held in Oman.