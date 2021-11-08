



Last Saturday, the “Lux Aeterna” quartet, composed of Rafael Lozano Prior (Soprano Sax), Francisco Jorge Montesinos Saura (Alto Sax), Antonio Fernando Herrero Amores (Tenor Sax), and Virginia Carrasco Hernández (Baritone Sax) played out a wonderful concert at the Casa de Cultura commemorating International Saxophone Day.

For the first time, the Department of Culture celebrated this day that commemorates the birth of Adolphe Sax, Belgian musician, instrument maker, and creator of the saxophone.

The musical repertoire of Lux Aeterna was enjoyed by a near capacity audience which included Pedro Miguel Moya, education councillor, Susi Sánchez, fiesta councillor and Darío Quesada, culture delegate.