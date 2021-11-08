



The parents buy the most necessary things for the child’s room even before or immediately after the birth. These are a crib, playpen, toys, a feeding chair and other necessities. But time passes, the child grows, and every day there is a need for more and more new little things that make his life more convenient, safe and interesting.

Decorative Accessories

These are objects that sometimes do not have any useful function but can decorate a room, create a joyful mood in it, and instil taste in the baby. However, many of the decorative accessories are pretty functional as the Dragons of Walton street collection.

For example, curtains not only decorate the window but also are an obstacle to the bright sun during the hours of daytime sleep. Many parents choose the following things for the children’s room:

Wall panels and appliques with a vivid image;

Photos of the child in interesting frames;

Large letters that make up the name of the child;

Small pillows and pockets for toys in the crib;

Knitted blankets, rugs, lampshades.

Educational and Entertainment Accessories

First of all, these are, of course, toys. All children love to play, but not only with dolls and cars. For the harmonious mental and physical development of a child, depending on his age, you can purchase in his room:

Soft modules can be used to create chairs and sofas, castles, tunnels, and towers. Playing with them is no less fascinating than with the usual constructor.

Children’s houses and tents. Both boys and girls like them; this is a small personal corner for games and important secrets.

Toy baskets and boxes. The ability to clean up one’s belongings should be developed as early as possible. And the more convenient and interesting the place of their storage, the more pleasure it will bring to the baby.

Choosing Accessories for a Modern Design

Modern styles suggest the presence of functional and practical elements; this also applies to accessories in the children’s room. If a high-tech style is chosen, then you can opt for a beautiful light canopy for a baby bed, which will be functional at the same time. It can be quickly spread and assembled.

When choosing pillows, rugs and other textiles, you do not need to choose fabrics that are too thin and with a print. For modern styles, they should be monochromatic. At the same time, these elements most often act as accents: they can be bright details against the background of a light finish. When decorating walls, you should choose simple rectangular or square photo frames.

​​It is impossible to cram everything you want and like into one room, no matter how spacious it is. Everything that children need at this stage of development, you have to choose based on their age and preferences.