



By Andrew Atkinson

Belgian Artist Enca Enzo Caen and his wife Chantal received 160 letters from Benidorm Les Beatriu Fajardo High School teacher Jaume Soriano Sivera, written by students, that will be put into in the Egg Time Capsule/El Huevo Del Tiempo (Orxeta).

The world’s largest crowned egg found in Orcheta, built by the couple during the summer, is crowned with a gold crown set with pearls, rubies and emeralds.

The time capsule is already receiving letters from all over the world. “What a wonderful initiative from the teacher and I hope that many more schools will follow. We thank all the students and their teacher for their initiative,” said Enzo.