



By Andrew Atkinson

Alicante National Police have arrested a 28-year-old male after defrauding €38,000 from a family that took him in when he was aged five.

The alleged left his adopted family home, due to coexistence problems, having used the victims’ card 645 times over an 11 months’ period.

An investigation took place after the complainant, a man aged over 80, noticed 645 withdrawals had been made with his credit card of over €38,000.

Officers at the Economic Crime Group of the Alicante Judicial Police Brigade tracked online bank transactions, prior to making an arrest and charging him with an alleged crime of fraud.

Following the alleged’s statement at a police station, he was released, pending summons by a Court hearing.

Caption: Economic Crime Group of Alicante Judicial Police Brigade tracked online bank transactions.