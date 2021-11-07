SC Torrevieja CF 0-2 CD Montesinos

Arturo was spot-on for CD Montesinos when netting a penalty to take the lead against arch rivals SC Torrevieja CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 local derby clash on Sunday.

Torre goalkeeper Ramon upended Arturo in the penalty box, who stepped up to slot home the spot-kick. HT 0-1.

Monte held firm in defence to keep Torrevieja at bay and Luis Toledano bagged a second goal to give the visitors a 0-2 lead in the second half. FT 0-2.

Montesinos move up to seventh in the table, a point behind Torrevieja, who slipped two places to sixth.

The pair meet again next Wednesday evening in La Nostra Copa where entry to the game is free if you donate a kg of tinned or dry foodstuffs to a club charity at the gate.

CF Sporting San Fulgencio suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Pinoso CF A, who go tenth.

CD Cox hit six without reply in a 6-0 home win against CF Popular Orihuela, to jump up three places to second in the table behind leaders Atletico de Catral CF.