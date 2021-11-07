



The newly established Citizen’s Platform ‘Salvemos Cala Mosca’ held its first meeting on the Orihuela Costa on Saturday in front of a lively audience of supporters.

The Group says that it is completely non political, with it’s only purpose being respect for the environment, the fauna and the flora of the battered and longsuffering coast of Oriolana.

As the quality of the waters off the Orihuela Costa are declared ‘excellent’ by the Institute of Coastal Equality, in complete contrast, just a few miles to the south, we can find the polluted and poisonous lagoon of the Mar Menor where, according to a report published by Environmental Planning in the Cartagena City Council, the accumulation of decomposing organic matter continues to increase considerably, almost on a daily basis

