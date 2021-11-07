



Carp-R-Us took a break from their Autumn League to fish their Autumn Cup at the El Bosquet complex.

It was the first morning with single figure temperatures and the feeling was it could be a hard match, and so it proved. Fish were very loath to feed, and everyone struggled for bites.

The match was won by Willy Moons from peg 5. Willy had 11.88kg caught on his normal feeder and pellet method.

Second was Tom Marshall from peg 7 with 5.47kg again using the feeder but this time with bread on the hook.

Third was Terry Stroud (peg 3) with 4.99kg using feeder with corn or maggot and fourth was Jackie Breslin (peg 1a) on feeder and maggot.

There were also four anglers on pegs 20-23, but the less said about that section the better, although Steve Fell did manage several carp before he had to leave early.

All in all, a very disappointing day where, unusually for the venue, feeder triumphed over pole.

Caption: Carp R Us – The match was won by Willy Moons from peg 5