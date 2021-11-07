



It was eyes down for World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, former England cricket star Freddie Flintoff and ex-Liverpool, Spurs and England footballer Jamie Redknapp playing a spot of bingo!

The famous sports trio were filming at Buzz Bingo, on Marine Road East in Morecambe, Lancashire, where Fury lives with wife Paris and their children.

“Bingo and boxing with the big man and champion of the world,” said Redknapp.

Flintoff and Redknapp visited Fury as part of Sky comedy panel show ‘A League Of Their Own’, with their episode with The Gypsy King to be aired at a future date.

It is expected to be a part of the show’s Road Trip spin off where Redknapp, Flintoff and host Romesh Ranganathan visit numerous locations with guest stars.

Caption: Bingo! Jamie Redknapp, Andrew Flintoff and Tyson Fury. Photo: Instagram.