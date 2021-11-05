SPANISH PROPERTY OWNERS – SAVE MONEY AND BEAT THE DECEMBER TAX DEADLINE





Are you a non-resident who owns a property in Spain which you don’t rent out?

If so, then you have until the end of December to file and pay your annual Modelo 210 Non-Letting Tax – whilst also saving some money on fees in the process, with the help of Spanish Taxes Online .

The Modelo 210 Non-Letting Tax is levied each year on properties owned by non-residents – even when their villas or apartments do not generate any rental income.

The deadline for payment is December 31st and the tax is calculated retrospectively.

So, if your property in Spain sat idle for a prolonged period of time during the pandemic in 2020 it is likely that you will have some tax to pay now.

Avoid Fines And Complications For Non-Payment

Failure to pay can have serious consequences – resulting in fines and complications when selling a property in Spain. So, it pays to stay on the right side of the Spanish tax office and ensure your Modelo 210 payments are kept up to date.

In Arrears?

Many owners are unaware that they are liable to pay this tax and as a result find themselves in arrears.

Spanish Taxes Online have a great deal of expertise in this area as well as a close working relationship with the Spanish tax authorities and have helped many owners get their affairs up to date and in order.

