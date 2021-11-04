



Back this year is the popular Marina Bar Christmas Fair on Saturday 20th November at 2pm. This charity event is raising funds for The Stroke Association Spain, a very worthy cause.

Christmas Gifts, Decorations, Raffle, Tombola, Name The Bear , Money Tree etc, Plus a variety of stalls selling , Jewellery, Bric a Brac, Cakes, Confectionery Crafts etc. The bar will of course be open to offer food and drinks.

There might even be a surprise visit from Santa himself so have your letters ready to give him just in case he pops by. With The Phoenix Band playing Christmas Carols it is sure to be a fun afternoon.

Paul Owen, founder of The Stroke Association will be in attendance to answer any questions you might have about the charity.

Organizers David and Lorraine Whitney are hoping for a good turn out like past years after the lack of events due to Covid. So folks let’s make this year’s event one to safely remember..

The photo shows from left to right Lorraine and David Whitney with Pauline Lane helper