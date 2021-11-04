



The Valencian health services have now inoculated 923,140 people with Pfizer and 151,713 with the Moderna vaccines during the recently introduced booster program of Covid vaccinations.

They have included patients considered high risk, people in residences and residents over 70 years of age.

In Spain more than 6.5 million people over 70 years of age have received the ‘booster jab’, including around 320,000 people in nursing homes and more than 260,000 patients undergoing cancer treatments or organ transplants.

These, along with the elderly patients of residences, were the first to start receiving the third dose in September, while, for those over 70 the program began on October 25, along with the flu vaccination.

Also receiving a booster dose will be those who were originally vaccinated with Jannsen’s single-dose preparation.

In Spain, most of the medical community and epidemiology experts, consider that, in the current scenario, the third dose should only be administered to high risk groups or those who need an extra dose to increase the level of protection, as is the case with those vaccinated with Janssen.