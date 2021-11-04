Los Verdes ask Torrevieja Council for rapid repairs





Los Verdes councillors have approached the council asking for urgent repairs to be carried out following the damage caused by the last torrential rains that have caused serious damage in various parts of Torrevieja.

They say there are many dangerous areas including new subsidence at various points on the pavement along Avenida Laguna Azul, particularly at the access to the Lago Jardin II urbanisation, which they believe may cause a serious problem in an area used by hundreds of pedestrians on a daily basis.

Although the municipal services have marked many of the problems with barriers and tape there are still many dangerous areas that affect public infrastructures and private properties.

Los Verdes highlight the roads that go down from the Tennis Club to the rustic part of Los Balcones III, where the strength of the water knocked down much of the wall of one plot causing it to fall on the road, where it now presents safety problems for passing traffic

The Greens request that action be taken quickly, especially in areas where there are sites of high danger in Los Balcones, El Cortijo and Lago Jardín I and II.