9 Most Iconic Character Designs





What makes a great movie? Is it the story? The cinematography? The gadgets? Well, for most people, it is the characters of a movie or show that make it or break it. And for good reason. Even if a story has loopholes or inconsistencies, the project can still be saved by the characters and their performances.

This is because it is the characters people most relate to when it comes to receiving any kind of impact from any story. Thus, when it comes to any cartoon, movie, or show, it is the designs of characters that mostly go on to dictate its overall success. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best characters and their impactful designs.

In no particular order, here are 11 of the most iconic character designs in movies.

1) Homer Simpson – The Simpsons

Homer Simpson, like all other characters on The Simpsons, is yellow-skinned. He is obese, lazy, irresponsible, funny, extroverted, and loves his beer and junk food. Additionally, his white shirt, blue pants, scanty hair, and big round eyes add to his all-around homeliness.

He is also very protective of his family and is an all-around good man. Homer’s visual appeal and comical lifestyle have made him an iconic figure in modern pop culture.

2) Tony Stark – Ironman

In our present age, everybody knows Tony Stark and Ironman because of the impact he has had on the superhero genre. The best way to describe Tony Stark is in his own famous words about himself – “Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist.” Tony Stark’s iconic beard, glasses, expensive suits, extravagant cars, and cocky attitude turned him into a natural human hero.

His Ironman suit is made from a gold-titanium alloy with bright gold and red colors. The suit also has a plasma-like device installed near his heart that not only keeps him alive but also powers his extraordinary suit.

3) Bruce Wayne – Batman

Batman is a concept created by Gotham’s infamous billionaire, Bruce Wayne. Bruce used his biggest fear to conquer his fright and embody a symbol of justice and victory over evil. Batman is a figure of the dark who is perpetually dressed in all-black, including his batwing-shaped cape.

4) Ezio Auditore – Assassin’s Creed

The concept and story of Assassin’s Creed are so popular now that its main character Ezio Auditore has become a household name. Not only has the video game taken its audiences by storm but so have its movies. Ezio’s getup mostly contains the color white which denotes Italian nobility and purity.

This hooded and bloody-faced character has a huge trove of various stealthy moves and fighting styles. It is important to note that while his appearance has characteristics that may seem nice, his face under his hood transpires how dangerous he can actually be. Ezio also has an abundance of weapons like blades, swords, knives, and more. Even today, this assassin continues to inspire millions around the world.

5) Wolverine – The X Men

The X-Men is a highly acclaimed animated and movie series portraying the struggles between humans and mutants on Earth. The best way to describe Wolverine is a spiky-haired, rage-filled, half-human, and half-metal mutant who still somehow fights the good fight.

In the cartoons, he sports a yellow and blue suit. But in the movies, he dons a suit similar to his fellow X-men. Because of the added metal in his body, his more-than-unique abilities in strength and regeneration make him almost indestructible or immortal. Wolverine is also most likely the most famous character from The X Men.

6) Optimus Prime – The Transformers

Optimus Prime is the leader of the Autobots – the good robots of the universe. Optimus Prime is a natural leader with a strong personality that not only draws others towards him but also commands respect. As a character, he is basically a synergistic robot created out of biological evolution and modern technological engineering.

What makes Optimus stand out from the other robots is his striking blue and red colors. He is a big robot who can also transform into a big truck or rig at command. His deep and strong voice also makes a powerful figure and a force to be reckoned with. His desire to protect the Earth and its people from the evil forces of the Decepticons makes him a natural hero. During the series, he has also sacrificed his own life to protect all those he cares about.

7) Scorpion – Mortal Kombat

Over the years, Mortal Kombat has become so popular that most people do not know if the movie came first or the video game. In reality, one genuinely inspired the other to give equal success to both. Although Scorpion is one of the bad guys on the character line-up, his powers, fighting skills, and personality have made him a favorite to many.

Scorpion mostly wears a hooded yellow and black ninja costume that perfectly reveals his bright white eyes portraying his uncompassionate and evil side. He is a zombie ninja who has returned to avenge his previous deaths and those of his family and fighting clan. His famous move is the Kunai Spear which emerges from the palm of his hand to bring his enemies closer.

8) Groot – Guardians of the Galaxy & The Avengers

This was a tricky addition but it was difficult to leave out a true fan favorite – Groot. This character is an extra-terrestrial tree creature who has gone through various growth and regenerative stages. Groot’s body design is that of a dryish-looking tree shaped like a humanoid figure with hands and feet.

9) Kakarot or Goku – Dragon Ball Z

This jovial yet supremely powerful character – Goku or Kakarot – from the Dragon Ball Z universe has revolutionized several other anime shows. Goku is one of the main protectors of Earth on the show who has several magical powers fuelled by nature. His trademark power move is the ‘Kamehameha’. On the show, Goku is a Super Saiyan who can transform into a large King Kong-sized battle monkey.

But, for the most part, he is a simple man who loves his son Gohan, food, training, and helping others become better and stronger. One can easily recognize Goku because of his spiky hairstyle, orange and blue karate clothes, thick black eyebrows, and supreme physique.

The Bottom Line

The above list contains several names that have inspired people across the world to do and be better in their lives. But some also enable one to take it easy and have a good time while also improving the lives of people around them. Students are always advised to view these characters in a way that can help them imbibe their best and greatest qualities. And remember, do not try any of the stunts your favorite characters perform – it’s all still fiction and created artificially on computers.