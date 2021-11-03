



By Andrew Atkinson

Fourteen people have been arrested in Orihuela following undercover drugs surveillance at three different locations by the Civil Guard.

In subsequent raids agents seized 40 kilos of marijuana that was ready for distribution, cocaine, two revolvers, ammunition, a motorcycle, hour high end vehicles, as well as 8,000 euros in cash and other effects.

The operation, which was carried out by the Narcotic Drugs of the Orihuela Local Judicial Police Brigade, resulted in the arrest of 9 men and 5 women between 18 and 59 years old, five of them with previous records and all of them of Spanish nationality.