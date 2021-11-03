



Under 18 teams from the Netherlands, England, Portugal and Belgium will play in a friendly tournament to be held at Pinatar Arena from Monday 8 to Tuesday 16 November.

Six months after the last national team event held at the Arena, some of the very best youth soccer in Europe is back with four of the top U18 teams from the Netherlands, England, Portugal and Belgium.

The matches, which will be played on the 11th, 13th and 15th on the main pitch of Pinatar Arena, will allow scouts from some of the best clubs, as well as local fans, to see many of the most promising young football players in Europe absolutely free of charge.

With the confirmed presence of Portugal, teams representing 82 different nationalities have now passed through Pinatar Arena since its opening in January 2013.

All matches can also be followed live on the Pinatar Arena YouTube channel.