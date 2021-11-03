



Those interested should apply from 3 to 23 November for an allotment where they can grow organic crops

The San Fulgencio Town Hall is taking applications from residents who wish to apply for a municipal allotment for the purpose of organic farming. Currently 65 plots are available to all San Fulgencio residents over the age of 18, who have been registered on the padron for more than a year, who do not own rural properties in the municipality, who have the necessary legal capacity and physical conditions, and who are up to date with the payment of municipal taxes.

Councillor for the Environment, Ana Maria Villena, said that “those interested in carrying out this activity on a non-profit basis, which favours the environment of our municipality and the recovery of the vegetable garden,” should apply in the General Registry Office of the Townhall or through the link on the Municipal Sede Electronica.

Preference will be given to the employed, retired people or pensioners. The period of cession of the land will be three years, extendable for a further two years. Closing date for applications is Tuesday 23 November.