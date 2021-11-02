Torrevieja entertain Montesinos in Sunday derby





On Sunday 7th November 2021 CD Montesinos are at SC Torrevieja CF,

Kick-off is 12 noon.

Travelling supporters to meet at Bar Rives, Los Montesinos, at 11.15am.

After the last couple of games, Monte need your support, especially, as Monte play the same team in the preliminary rounds of the Copa Del Rey on the 10th November.

And don’t forget to take out or renew your Full Monte membership, with Mick, any Committee member, or at below address.

And ask about our Full Monte merchandise on sale.

You can always email us at thefullmonte2011@hotmail.com

Also……check-out CD Montesinos on Facebook and JJ’s Predictor League.

The Monte Mentals Walking Football Club of Los Montesinos, and The Cauldron Petanca Club in association with Torregolf.Eu are Proud Supporters of The Full Monte and CD Montesinos.