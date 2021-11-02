



The L’Almadrava de la Marina Regatta/VIII event of the 5 Clubs Trophy

By Andrew Atkinson

The L’Almadrava de la Marina Regatta and the VIII event of the 5 Clubs Trophy met at the Altea Nautical Club at the weekend.

The cruise fleet of the VIII L’Almadrava de la Marina regatta, with 21 boats, departed from Altea for Moraira, returning to Altea and continuing to Benidorm Island and finishing in Altea, travelling 40 miles.

The day for the cruises, from a number of different Nautical clubs, continued at CN Altea with the eighth round of the 5 Clubs Trophy, in the ORC Open, ORC A and ORC B categories.

Success came for RCN Torrevieja and CN Altea in L’Almadrava de La Marina.

Separating from the second classified with a difference of 13.75 points, the Trabuco boat (RCN Torrevieja), skippered by Francisco Martínez, took first position in the A2 category.

After off-setting the times, the Guaguanco IV by Thierry Lallemand (CN Altea) and the Pajuelin XIII Benidorm by Miguel Noriega (CN Benidorm) obtained the same score, tying for second place.

In the full crew category, first place went to Limitless Marine Design by Ricardo Imaz (CN Altea), two points behind Carl Bal’s Jeffertje II (RCN Calpe), who took second place; Yann Lythgoe’s Kim boat (CDM El Portet) was third.

The second place in both categories saw CN Altea, with Guaguanco II by Thierry Lallemand in category a2 and Ricardo Imaz Ibarreta in Full Crew.

Calpe, Villajoyosa and Campomanes, provisional winners of the 5 Clubs Trophy.

In the absence of two races to be held in the interclub Regatta, the provisional classification is taking shape after the eighth race held at the CN Altea.

In the ORC Open category, first place was the Chrono by Vladislav Goryachev (CN Campomanes), followed by the Marina Seis by Vicente Guijarro (CN Altea) and the Blade by Barry John (RCN Calpe).

The CN Villajoyosa took first place in the ORC B category, with the Aleph IV of Joaquín Perez Cano. Second place went to Kim by Yann Lythgoe (CD Marina el Portet), followed by Limitless Marine Design by Ricardo Imaz (CN Altea).

The RCN Calpe boats, Manuel Gallego’s Itaca (1st), Carl Bal’s Jeffertje II (2nd) and Juan Carlos Albelda’s Tagomago III (3rd), completed the ORC A category podium.

The trophies for both Regattas was held at the Bon Vent restaurant of CN Altea, presented by the secretary of the Board of Directors of the club, Vicente Ferrer and manager Joaquim Such.