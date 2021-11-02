



Born to a Canadian physical education teacher in Springfield, Massachusetts, 1891— Basketball is the youngest of the proverbial “Big Four”. In search of a competitive team sport that would frequent less injuries than football, James Naismith developed an indoor sport that could be played during the winter months.

Originally played with peach baskets as the hoops and a soccer ball, the game has of course welcomed many changes since its birth. It took just five years from the game’s inception for the first professional game to be played when Trenton YMCA played the Brooklyn YMCA in New Jersey.

It took a half century after that for the NBA as we know it to be formed, when the Basketball Association of America merged with the National Basketball League and the rest is history.

As the league reached its adolescence, stars like Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell helped basketball gain national recognition. By the early 80s it had officially infiltrated mainstream pop culture to become one of the most popular sports in the world.

The electrifying rivalry of Michael Jordan and Larry Bird kept fans glued to their seats throughout the decade. Since then, bonadife megastars such as the late Kobe Bryant, Lebron James and Shaquille O’Neal have allowed the sport to permeate throughout the entire world, with their social channels leading the English Premier League, NFL and MLB in follows and subscriptions.

The huge number of NBA bets have also contributed to its incredible popularity, with fans able to add an extra layer of excitement to game day, betting on anything from the MVP to the points difference between the two sides. If you are new to the NBA and are maybe struggling to keep up with the league schedule, rankings, or what teams to follow then have no fear, here is a beginner’s guide.

Each of the 30 teams in the NBA are divided into two conferences based on their location (East and West). These conferences both home three divisions that contain five teams each.

In an official NBA schedule, every team will play a minimum of 82 games per-season against 41 teams (one home and one away). This is called the regular season.

Four each of these games are played against the other four teams in their division.

Another four each are played against opponents out of their division, with teams decided by a schedule that is rotated over five years.

Three games each facing the remaining four teams outside of their division.

Finally, two games each against the 15 teams in the opposite conference

Following the culmination of the regular season in April, 20 teams (top ten from each conference based on win-loss records) have the chance to enter the playoffs. The six teams with the most wins from each conference (12 total) automatically progress to the playoffs. The final eight teams then play for the remaining playoff spots in a ‘play-in tournament’, with 16 teams remaining after the tournament finishes who enter the playoffs.

These remaining 16 teams then enter a best of seven elimination series, where two teams from the same conference play each other up to seven times and the first to four wins the series, progressing to the next round. The second round is known as the conference semi-finals and the following the conference final, with the champions of each conference finally meeting each other in the coveted NBA finals to determine that season’s league champion.

So, with the hard part out of the way, it is time to discuss what players and teams that newbies should be on the lookout for.

LA Lakers

When it comes to pure star power, the LA Lakers boast a multitude of household names on their roster. Free agency allowed the re-signing of Dwight Howard after he spent a season at the Philadelphia 76ers and veteran Carmelo Anthony. Perhaps most exciting however is the signing of 9x All-Star and 2017’s Most Valuable Player, Russell Westbrook.

The 2008 1st round draft pick will link up with one of the best players of all time, Lebron James to complete head coach Frank Vogel’s superstar roster.

Chicago Bulls

Everyone loves an underdog and for years the Bulls have been all that and more. After dominating the 90s with that legendary team full of stars such as Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan— they have never quite been the same. With division titles in 2011 and 2012 being their only successes since the dynasty era, there is finally a quiet optimism in the Windy City.

The Bulls have added superstars Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso along with veteran playmaker DeMar DeRozan as they look to restore their legacy.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are home to arguably the best all round player in the league today in the form of ‘The Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. What is most impressive is that he keeps on improving every season and his diverse range of skills make him a joy to watch whether you’re a new fan or a lifer. The Bucks will be looking to retain their championship after beating out the Phoenix Suns last season and find themselves among the favourites.

Offensive players Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will also be exciting to watch and the Bucks are in for yet another inspiring season.

With 30 teams across two conferences, you really are spoilt for choice. Although these are pointers on who to look out for as a newbie, do not feel confined to them. For many fans, their team chooses them, not the other way round. Whoever you decide to follow, sit back and enjoy another thrilling season of action.